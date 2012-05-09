Bioshock Infinite delayed until February 2013, no showing at E3 or Gamescom

A message from Ken Levine on the Bioshock Infinite site brings word that the game's been delayed until February 26 next year. Hopefully they're not actually trying to make it infinite, or else we'll be getting a few posts like this on the Bioshock Infinite site over the course of the next few millenia as the sun gradually sputters out and entropy claims the universe.

"BioShock Infinite is a very big game," writes Ken Levine. "We're doing things that no one has ever done in a first-person shooter." The delay will give the team extra time to polish the sunny sky-city of Colombia to a gleaming, golden sheen.

We won't be seeing Bioshock Infinite at E3 or Gamescom this year either."Preparing for these events takes time away from development, time we're going to use instead to get the best version of Infinite into your hands in February," Levine explains.

Disappointing news for those of us inspired by the terrific showing at E3 last year , but if the game ends up better in the end, the wait will hopefully be worth it.