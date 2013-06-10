Beyond Good & Evil 2 announcement hinted at by Ubisoft's Facebook page

Could Ubisoft be gearing up for a re-introduction of its long anticipated sequel, Beyond Good & Evil 2? Recent activity on the company's Facebook page would suggest "er, maybe". A timeline photo featuring series protagonist Jade's pig-uncle Pay'J was posted, along with the cryptic phrase, "We're a bit busy prepping for E3. Time to call in some reinforcements."

Posted back on May 31st, it is, admittedly, not much to go on. But despite Ubi's referencing of Pey'J as a "classic character", it's interesting that they're using a picture from the MIA sequel, rather than a direct screenshot from BG&E. Given how much fans of the cult original have been hoping for a sequel, it would seem callous to build expectation without some form of announcement. Callous, but not unheard of.

Fortunately, we'll not have long to wait. Ubisoft's press conference is due to go live in around 12 hours, at 11pm BST. If previous years are anything to go by, it'll be an interesting spectacle.

Previously, Ubisoft admitted that the game was still in production , but had been delayed by lead developer Michael Ancel's work on the Rayman series.

Thanks, PCGamesN .

