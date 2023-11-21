Between Secretlab and Corsair we have the only two Black Friday gaming chair deals you need to bother with

Secretlab Titan Evo | 'Signatures' designs | Magnetic cushions | $549 $519 at Secretlab (save $30)

The Titan Evo is our favorite gaming chair, and has been for the longest time. It's the benchmark by which we judge all other gaming chairs—it's comfortable, supportive, and easy to assemble. The holy trinity. Buying direct from Secretlab is the only way to pick up this chair at this price right now.

These are two easy recommendations for Black Friday gaming chairs. On the one hand, you've got the Secretlab Titan Evo on offer for $519 at Secretlab right now. That's only $10 more than the best price we've seen this chair go for this year, and I can personally vouch for that chair's comfort—I've been sitting on one for years. It's also PC Gamer's top pick for the best gaming chair.

On the other, the Corsair TC100. This budget champion is our favorite, and it's currently even more affordable at $190 at Best Buy.

Let's start with the Secretlab Titan Evo—I'll be brief here as I've spoken at great lengths about this chair in my Titan Evo review anyways. You'll be glad to know that since reviewing the chair back in 2021, and using it all that time in PC Gamer's office, it's still working like it did day-one. There's no wear or tear visible on the outer material, and I'm still very impressed by its magnetic head cushion.

Then the Corsair TC100, which our ex-colleague turned contributor Katie (we're on good terms, promise) reviewed back in June this year. Before the TC100, we had rated the Corsair T3 Rush as the best budget gaming chair, but the newer model just blows it out of the water with a lower price tag and a genuinely comfy build.

You can, of course, find many gaming chairs even cheaper than the TC100. Those I cannot vouch for. You might find a good deal out there, but I'd be very wary of those too good to be true chairs. I've seen some in the flesh—they're often small, and hard. They also suffer from rickety build quality, though admittedly even the TC100's arm rests were a little rickety at times. That's likely going to be a bit of a running issue on any chair in a lower price bracket, but it's all about getting the important bits right, which we feel the Corsair TC100 does.

The truth is, between these two gaming chairs, you're pretty well covered for a high-end option and a more affordable one. I'm still going to talk up the Herman Miller Embody to anyone that will listen with big enough pockets, but that's such an extraordinarily expensive chair it's not really a realistic purchase for many, myself included.

No, I think there's something for most people in either the Secretlab or the Corsair. Good gaming chairs are tough to come by, and at least these two I'm happy to report are worth the money.