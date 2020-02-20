Need a Wolcen build to give you a head start? The first thing you do when starting up any new ARPG is plan your build. Well, the first thing you actually do is wrestle with whatever the character creator throws at you, tackle a tutorial, and watch some cutscenes. Then you get to check out the available skills and figure out the build that appeals to you.

So what are the best Wolcen builds? The whole class system and skill library combined can make things overwhelming, at least to begin with. Instead of going in blind and confused, check out my favourite character templates so you can get to the good stuff faster.

Here's a Wolcen build for each starting class

The aim of the following builds is to serve as a gateway into building your own; that’s where the real fun lies. However, my suggestions should help you get stuck into the action without digesting reams of menus, just in case you prefer playing over planning. Here’s one here for each of the main classes: Melee, Ranged, and Magic.

Wolcen Archer build

Needless to say that the aim for any archer is to stay out of the way. Or take everything out before it can get close. It also helps to be able to take the heat off yourself sometimes, so this build provides something for that, too.

Active

Mark of Impurity: Curse a target to take more damage.

Unleashes a volley of arrows in a circular area. “Avenger” Autoturret: Summons a turret to cover you, but you can also wield it as a weapon.

Summons a turret to cover you, but you can also wield it as a weapon. Phantom Blades: Throws a spinning dualblade forward to damage foes.

Throws a spinning dualblade forward to damage foes. Duskshroud: Drop a shadow cloud to reduce your threat and grant invisibility.

Provided your Archer doesn't get hit all that often, you can go all in on Ferocity and Agility as your main stats. You can invest a few points in Wisdom and Toughness, but they’re far less important when your aim is to deal high, quick damage.

Passive

The Wild Card from Soldier: Increases the chance of critical hits.

Increases critical hit damage, but normal hits deal less damage. Tethered Shade from Duskglaive: Dodge roll damages enemies and leaves a decoy.

Dodge roll damages enemies and leaves a decoy. Safe from Afar from Ranger: Projectiles deal more damage if you are 15 metres away from the target.

Projectiles deal more damage if you are 15 metres away from the target. Meditative Focus from Ranger: Deals extra damage when six metres away from all enemies.

(Image credit: Wolcen Studio)

Wolcen melee build

This is quickly becoming one of the most popular melee builds, and it's all about spinning axes around yourself to decimate those foolish enough to come anywhere near you. Here are the skills you need:

Active

Bladestorm: Summons a huge greatsword which you can spin with to maintain momentum.

Summons a huge greatsword which you can spin with to maintain momentum. Bleeding Edge: Throws a spinning axe in a circle around you that deals rend damage.

Throws a spinning axe in a circle around you that deals rend damage. Juggernaut: Summons a damage-absorbing shield that explodes when it breaks.

Summons a damage-absorbing shield that explodes when it breaks. Sovereign Shout: Buffs the attack and cast speed of you and nearby allies.

Buffs the attack and cast speed of you and nearby allies. Wings of Ishmir: Summons a giant spear and lets you leap with it, which is great for mobility.

Complement these skills by pumping a lot of points into Ferocity—keep it as your primary. Also put points in Toughness as your secondary and Agility as your tertiary.

Passive

The Wild Card from Soldier: Increases the chance of critical hits.

Increases critical hit damage, but normal hits deal less damage. Backline Raider from Sentinel: Buffs attack speed.

Buffs attack speed. Gods Amongst Men from Warmonger: Increases material damage, but renders you unable to do other forms of damage.

Increases material damage, but renders you unable to do other forms of damage. Feast for the Crows from Warmonger: Boosts global life leech.

(Image credit: Wolcen Studio)

Wolcen mage build

The magic users in Wolcen can feel a little squishy, so it’s best to balance your spells between damage and protection, or just ones that help you escape danger entirely. And that’s precisely what this all-rounder build is designed to do.

Active

Consuming Embers: Summons a fireball and launches it forward.

Summons a fireball and launches it forward. Arctic Spear: Hurls an ice shard forward.

Hurls an ice shard forward. Aether Jump: Teleport to a different location.

Teleport to a different location. Annihilation: Channel a beam of damaging aether.

Channel a beam of damaging aether. Bulwark of Dawn: Heal those within a casted area.

One of the most important things for a mage is cast speed, so focus on Agility as your primary stat. Make Ferocity your secondary stat—because everybody loves a bit of damage—and Wisdom as your tertiary to help your status effects.

Passive