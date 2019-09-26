The best mid-tower case 2019

The best mid-tower PC cases in 2019 represent what is likely the most commonly used form factor for PC building. Their ubiquity makes them ideal for nearly any build, whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned veteran. Additionally, their availability also provides a wide range of price points, making them perfect for anything from budget builds to high-end battle stations. The proliferation of "smart cases" like the NZXT H710i and the Corsair 465X have given us additional factors to consider by giving us the ability to control lighting, fan speeds and tweaking of other variables through integrated RGB headers.

All of the cases we've tested for this roundup are compatible with ATX motherboards, which then have their performance tested based on factors like airflow, cable management, how easy it was to slot in the various components and the overall price point. We also like to factor in what the case is made of, and the available warranties. While this can be extremely subjective, we also like to test our cases on factors such as aesthetics. Buying the ugliest PC case around can be a bit of a statement unto itself but to each their own. To see how these cases stack up against their peers, make sure to check out our guide to the best PC cases.

As far as build components go, your case is likely to be one of the least expensive, but that doesn't mean you should cut corners. Investing in a durable case with good airflow will only help you keep your more expensive components in better shape. And choosing a case that's a little easier on the eyes will make sure that it's something you want to keep around for potential builds down the line.

While we typically try to rank our buying guide selections from best to worst, in this instance we've slotted them in no particular order, instead highlighting their best feature and who would benefit most from their outstanding features. While there is a litany of mid-towers available on the market today, we've narrowed this list down to our 5 favorites.

Best mid-tower cases 2019

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: NZXT) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: NZXT) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: NZXT)

1. NZXT H710i

The best mid-tower PC case

Form Factor: Mid tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX and EATX(Up to 272mm or 10.7-inches) | Dimensions: W: 230mm H: 516mm D: 494mm | Weight: 12.3 kg | Radiator Support: Front: 2 x 140mm or 3 x 120mm with Push/Pull, Top: 2 x 140mm or 3 x 120mm, Rear: 1 x 120mm or 1 x 140mm | I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2, 1 x Audio/Mic | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 7, 3.5”: 2+2

Integrated addressable LED lighting

CAM powered "smart device"

Vertical GPU mount

Cramped HDD space

This latest iteration of NZXT's "smart" case brings a couple of new features to help modernize your build. This ultra-clean and uncomplicated mid-tower from NZXT emphasizes convenience above all. This case Includes many of the same trappings of its predecessor, but costs a little bit more and has just a couple of neat changes. The NZXT H710i now features a front panel USB-C port and the ability to vertical mount your GPU with a separate PCIe riser.

The H710i features integrated RGB lighting around the tempered glass side panel, controlled by the NZXT CAM software and a built-in LED lighting hub that allows for easy control of RGB lighting and fan speeds as well. To keep things cool, the H710i features ventilation gutters that run the perimeter of each side of the case, aided by the 4 120mm fans included with the case.

Cable routing is where the H710i really shines. This is achieved primarily through a large aluminum slat that allows you to route your cables into the integrated cable channels on the back of the case. This keeps everything clean and clutter-free, and the velcro straps built into the back help hold everything down. This is an awesome, and easy alternative to the rubber gasket solution found on some of the best mid-towers.

Cooler Master SL600M

2. Cooler Master SL600M

The best high-end mid-tower

Form Factor: Mid-tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (support upto 12" x 10.7") | Dimensions: 544 x 242 x 573 mm | Weight: 13.6 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm | I/O Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x Audio/Mic | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 8 3.5”: 4

Sand-blasted aluminum finish

Excellent GPU cooling

Decent noise reduction

GPU riser cable not included

The MasterCase SL600M has to be one of Cooler Master's most beautifully designed cases. It features anodized aluminum with a sand-blasted finish and just enough attitude to make it look sleek, futuristic and elegant, all at once. We were even more impressed once we opened it up and tested it.

Cooler Master's SL600M is the first case we've tested with a vertical chimney design that just makes sense and works. It's a bold move to completely seal the front of a case, but Cooler Master went all-in with the SL600M, completely sealing the front and moving the entire PSU shroud and housing from the bottom of the case to the front of the case. All of that newly opened space combined with generous feet allow the case to produce some serious airflow directly onto the GPU.

While the CPU temperatures suffered from this design, the SL600M has the lowest GPU temperatures out of every mid tower we've tested. Mount the graphics card vertically and away from the glass with the rotatable PCI bracket and cooling improves even further. While the case features all of the connectivity and convenience you'd expect in a high end mid tower, it's unfortunately missing an included GPU riser cable.

Cooler Master H500M

3. Cooler Master H500M

The best airflow mid-tower

Form Factor: Mid-tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (support upto 12" x 10.7") | Dimensions: 544 x 248 x 546mm | Weight: 14.2 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm | I/O Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x Audio/Mic | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 3 3.5”: 2

It's massive (supports E-ATX)

High airflow with 2x 200mm RGB fans

No magnetic dust filters

Expensive

Cooler Master's H500M is the company's latest flagship mid-tower, but we'd really rather it be called a full-sized tower. Measuring 21.4 x 9.8 x 21.5 inches, the H500M is one of the biggest mid-towers on this list. Thanks to its large size and internal layout, it's really easy to build in and supports a huge variety of components and custom cooling options.

The H500M comes with two massive 200mm RGB LED fans installed which do a fantastic job of increasing airflow out of the box. Other modern touches include a USB 3.1 Type-C connector and tons of modularity including the option to choose between a mesh or tempered glass front panel.

Our only major issue with the case is the lack of easily removable magnetic dust filters for the front fan intake. Luckily, all of the mesh in the entire H500 line features a secondary filter layer that'll help keep dust out of your build. We mention the dust because the H500M features some serious airflow and comes prepared to keep the beefiest of gaming PCs cool.

In Win 303C

4. Lian-Li PC-011 Dynamic

The best mid-range mid-tower

Form Factor: Mid-tower | Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, M-ATX, mini-ITX | Dimensions: 446mm x 272mm x 445mm | Weight: 9.7kg | Radiator Support: 120mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm | I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x HD audio, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C | Drive Bays: 2.5": 6 3.5": 3

Synapse 3-compatible RGB lighting

Plenty of headroom for upgrades

Poor instructions

If you're strapped for vertical space, the Lian-Li PC-011 Dynamic is a short and stubby alternative to some of the longer neck PC cases we've seen. Although it doesn't come with the clearest instructions given its proprietary lighting tech, it is one of two Razer-designed PC cases in existence. And of the two, this one is the best.

Featuring a tempered glass design, installing components in the PC-011 is rather painless. You can remove the top and both sides of the chassis for easy access into its entrails. Parts of the process that used to be stressful, such as liquid cooler installations, are now stumbling blocks of the past.

Plus, if you're willing to shell out a bit more cash over the vanilla model, the PC-011 comes in a Razer Edition as well. Fully integrated with the San Fransiscan company's Synapse 3 lighting software, you can even coordinate it with your other Razer-made peripherals.

NZXT H500

5. NZXT H500

The best budget mid-tower

Form Factor: Mid-tower | Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX | Dimensions: W: 210mm H: 460mm D: 428mm | Weight: 7 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm; 140mm; 240mm; 280mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type A) | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 3 3.5”: 3

Affordable next-gen S340

Compact and lightweight

Case can get a little noisy

Only supports one top fan

NZXT’s S340 has long gone unchallenged as our favorite budget mid-tower thanks to its minimalistic design, steel side panels, and most importantly accessibility. The H500 is its direct replacement and it checks off all of the boxes of its predecessor with a few modern updates that allow it to keep its place on the throne.

Like the S340, the H500's sleek design includes a steel cable management bar and PSU shroud to keep things looking just as clean on the inside as it does on the outside. If you have an extra $30 to spare, the H500i is also available which features built in rgb lighting and fan control via NZXT's CAM-powered smart device.

If you want to add a pop of color to your build, NZXT offers the H500 with a few different colors to match your components. Priced at $70, the case is absolutely comparable in build quality and features to $100+ competitors.