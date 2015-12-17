The most satisfying moments in Hearthstone

One of the central tenets of Hearthstone’s design philosophy is that all the interactions between the cards and board should be pleasing to the player. Even still, some are much sweeter than others.

Inspired by this Reddit thread, I decided to list what I think are the most pleasurable moments in Hearthstone. Rather than giant wombo combos or obvious stuff like topdecking lethal after you’ve been stuck at 1HP for a couple turns, I’ve focused on the the simple things that just feel good (man).

Let me know what you would have included in the comments below. Note that all screenshots have been recreated by myself and my beautiful assistant (Tom) for purely illustrative purposes.