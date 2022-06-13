The best H4 Blixen loadouts for Warzone Season 3: Reloaded

The H4 Blixen submachine gun has finally arrived and while we are just starting the mid-season update of COD Warzone Season 3: Reloaded, this will mean trouble for those foes who try to prevent us from becoming the last man standing.

Just like most guns in its class, this SMG has an impressive shooting speed with overall good damage output. What sets the H4 Blixen apart from the rest is that it has shown to be a very versatile weapon with the right combination of attachments and perks. You can still run and gun whilst also boosting its power with said adaptations, so let's go through two builts to get the best loadouts for the H4 Blixen.

The best H4 Blixen in Warzone Season 3: Reloaded

This loadout was inspired by JGOD (opens in new tab), a YouTuber who's prolific in the Warzone scene. He has already worked the H4 Blixen extensively and his recommendations are pretty solid.

We kick things off by adding the Recoil Booster, which sinks the recoil and will be a great ally with our dynamic fire rate. Up next we have the Jonsson 9″ RMK Barrel, which is the perfect option to increase both control and range at the same time, also diminishing our TTK considerably. Adding the Removed Stock Stock will give us extra mobility to take advantage of the H4 Blixen’s natural attributes.

To further boost your accuracy, equip the Mark VI Skeletal, which is a must, and the extra capacity of the 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags means that the H4 Blixen’s fire rate won’t leave you having to reload after each kill. Once again, the optic selection is up to you but if I had to choose, it'd be the Slate Reflector, as its lightness gives us extra ADS speed and mobility to roam either Caldera or Rebirth.

Polymer Grip is another essential, as it offers a drastic boost to recoil control and helps keep things steady when we are trapped in a continuous fire clash. The Lengenthed ammunition remains the best choice in Season 3 thanks to its overall damage increase although you can also select the Subsonic bullets that will hide your shots from the minimap.

Finally, the Fleet perk will increase your mobility and weapon swapping speed along with the Quick perk to boost your top running speed while navigating the map.

(Image credit: Activision)

Here's a quick look of the best attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMK

Jonsson 9″ RMK Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

Quick Secondary: Kar98k

And here's the best perks and lethal and tactical equipment:

Overkill

Ghost

Amped

Claymore

Stim shot

The best close-range H4 Blixen Warzone Season 3: Reloaded loadout

This H4 Blixen loadout will enhance the gun’s weaknesses while maintaining its stronger attributes like the fire rate and overall control and lightness.

Instead of beginning with the muzzle M1929 Silencer. we started the build around the Magnus 9" Burst TG which is the attachment that unlocks the next tier in terms of accuracy and control. It comes at the expense of some fire speed, but the standard fire rate of the H4 Blixen can take that toll.

Next, equip the Jonsson Skeletal CR-10 stock, Heavy Foregrip and Fabric Grip combo, as they'll all work together to increase the gun’s accuracy, soften its violent recoil and increase its ADS.

Even though the 45 ACP 32 Round Mags seem like an odd choice, it's a justified one. This magazine seems to make the gun handle way better, despite only supposedly boosting aim speed and reload. Switching this option out for a bigger cartridge seems to add much more recoil, making it a better option for a run-and-gun type of player. You might also want to consider the Sleight of Hand perk that will increase the proficiency in which we reload, making up for those shorter mags. The result is an incredibly solid, high fire rate AR that can dominate medium ranges.

It remains to be seen whether the early impressions we have about the H4 Blixen will last throughout the rest of the season, so I'll be monitoring it closely to have it properly ranked whenever we go over our weapon tier list in the upcoming Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone.

Again, here's a list of the recommended attachments for this loadout:

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

M1929 Silencer Barrel: Magnus 9" Burst TG

Magnus 9" Burst TG Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock: Jonsson Skeletal CR-10

Jonsson Skeletal CR-10 Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine: 45 ACP 32 Round Mags

45 ACP 32 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

And here's the best perks and lethal and tactical equipment for this loadout: