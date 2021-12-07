Best gaming chair deals heading into the holidays

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have supposedly dropped off the radar, you'd think gaming chair deals would be pretty sparse. Turns out, there are still a great number of deals to be had. Even some of the best gaming chairs are discounted, so it's worth a rifle through below, for those who missed deals season but still need a comfy place to park their bottom.

Black Friday deals have made way for 'Christmas deals,' which are essentially the same gaming chair deals we saw over Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and beyond, just under a different name.

It might not be the upgrade most would put at the top of their list, but a gaming chair with good ergonomics should not be overlooked. Years of sitting in a crappy chair will inevitably lead to crappy posture and issues down the line. So, with that in mind, now is a great time to ensure your spine doesn't succumb to gravity by bagging a gaming chair deal.

Here are the best gaming chair deals out there right now, and could represent your last opportunity to get in on the discounts this year. You could even end up with a free gaming desk, which is a pretty amazing deal if you ask me.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Black | 4D armrests | $599 $469 at Secretlab (save $130)

This is our pick for the best gaming chair, and you'll know why once you sit in it. Or read our review. As for this specific design, it's one of the more understated of the lot. It's not as sensual to the touch as the Softweave fabric choice, but still boasts immaculately upholstered, premium quality Neo Hybrid Leatherette, and of course fantastic ergonomics.

AKRacing Core EX-Wide in red | 330 lbs max | 3D armrests | Neck and lumbar pillows | $369 AKRacing Core EX-Wide in red | 330 lbs max | 3D armrests | Neck and lumbar pillows | $369 $290.92 at Amazon (save $78)

If you're after more seat for your money, the AKRacing EX-Wide delivers more space to shuffle, or to sit in a totally non-ergonomic way cross-legged, like I do. And it will cope with a lot more weight than most gaming chairs too. It's a little gaudy but hey, maybe its time to make a statement.

Anda Seat T-Pro 2 AndaSeat T-Pro 2 and free gaming desk | 441 lbs max | 4D armrests | $949.99 $349.99 at AndaSeat (save $599.99)

This one is an incredible deal, considering the classy, supportive AndaSeat T-Pro 2 is usually around $500 all by itself. Not only is it discounted, you can add one of three gaming desks to the bundle and get both for less than $350. Oh, and some of the desks also come with cupholders and RGB... what more could you ask for?

4D armrests | $629.99 DXRacer Master | 353 lbs max | 4D armrests | $629.99 $474.69 at Walmart (save $155.30)

It's not the easiest thing to put together, but the DXRacer Master has earned a place among those on our best gaming chairs guide for a reason. It's not the cheapest option but it's the most modular, highly ergonomic, and we're totally convinced it could survive a nuclear blast.

Vertagear SL5000 Vertagear SL5000| 330 lbs max | 4D armrests | head cushion | $459.99 $389.99 at Vertagear (save $70)

The Vertagear SL5000 offers all the features you'd expect from a gaming chair at this price, and that means plenty of adjustability and style. One thing it offers that others don't, however, and it is an expensive optional extra, is RGB LED lighting around the top of the chair. I mean if that's your style, it certainly has a unique selling point.

So while other deals are dwindling, it seems gaming chair stock is still going strong. Why remove deals on gaming chairs when there are so many left in the warehouse? I mean, it's not like these have been affected by the silicon shortages, is it?