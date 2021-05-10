The best CARV.2 loadouts for Warzone

What is the best Warzone CARV.2 loadout? The new tactical rifle isn't quite on par with the likes of the current M16, or the DMR in its heyday, but it's always fun to try out a brand new firearm. This weapon is surprisingly versatile, so it's really easy to squeeze it into your Season 3 loadouts.

Just like other in-season weapons, you need to complete a weapon-unlock challenge to get your hands on the new gun. I'm sure you'll make quick work of this, but I've included some tips below to help you speed through the challenge in Warzone and Cold War. Once it's safely nestled in your inventory, here are a couple of Warzone CARV.2 loadouts to try out in your next match, along with the attachments that are worth grinding for.

Unlock the CARV.2

How to unlock the CARV.2 in Warzone and Cold War

To unlock the CARV.2 tactical rifle for free, you need to rapidly kill two or more players using a tactical rifle in ten different matches. If you'd prefer to begin unlocking attachments straight away, you can buy the Plastik Prototype bundle for 1200 COD Points in the store to immediately unlock the Konsole CARV.2 blueprint.

Warzone

Plunder is the best Warzone mode in which to unlock new weapons as you can keep respawning over the course of the match. The M16 is a meta monster in Season 3, so I recommend equipping this loadout before dropping into Plunder to hunt down your prey:

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 16.3" Rapid Fire

16.3" Rapid Fire Optic: Millstop Reflex

Millstop Reflex Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Rnd

Black Ops - Cold War

If you own Cold War, Multiplayer mode is the fastest route for getting your hands on the new tactical rifle. Jump into one of the playlists, select your tactical rifle loadout of choice, then score some rapid kills.

As always, it's essential for you to see the game through to the end, rather than quitting straight after you've secured your eliminations. Your progress won't track if you choose to dip out early. You want to ensure that your progress is tracked properly and the matches aren't very long anyway. To speed up the process even further, queue into the Hardcore versions of Cold War's maps as everyone spawns with significantly lower HP.

Ranged CARV.2 setup

The best CARV.2 Warzone loadout for covering all ranges

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 22.3" Cavalry Lancer

22.3" Cavalry Lancer Optic: Visiontech 2x/Axial Arms 3x

Visiontech 2x/Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

Secondary

Perks

E.O.D.

Overkill

Tracker

Throwables

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

If you're a keen Warzone fan, you'll know that nothing beats the Agency Silencer muzzle, and unsurprisingly you'll need it for this class setup. We're swapping the barrel on this loadout to make room for the 22.3" Cavalry Lancer. Not only does this increase your damage generally, it's also perfect for taking shots at moving vehicles.

There's no need to replace the Field Agent Foregrip as this is the champion under barrel for most Cold War weapons in Warzone. It's also best to choose your favourite optic for this build. The Axial Arms 3x is a popular choice for ranged firefights, but I usually opt for the Visiontech 2x as I find it more comfortable to use. When it comes to extended magazines, the best option is the 45 Rnd Drum as it only slows your reload speed ever so slightly.

The best perks are E.O.D., Overkill, and Tracker this time around. While you won't find better tactical equipment than the Heartbeat Sensor, a well-timed Frag Grenade will help you finish off injured opponents in seconds.

Close combat CARV.2 setup

The best CARV.2 Warzone loadout for maximum damage

Attachments

Barrel: 18.9" Titanium

18.9" Titanium Stock: Raider Pad

Raider Pad Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

45 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Secondary

AK-47

Perks

Double Time

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

This build intends to keep the CARV.2 feeling light and responsive to ensure you can comfortably down opponents in close proximity. The 18.9" Titanium barrel is an indispensable attachment in this setup as it boosts your fire rate. You'll be able to rush in and confidently overwhelm enemy squads, thanks to the Serpent Wrap and Raider Pad. These let you aim-down-sights quickly and buff your movement speed respectively. This stock is one of the last items you'll unlock, so I advise spending a 2x weapon token to save some time.

The Heartbeat Sensor and Semtex are a powerful combo for sniffing out the opposition and neutralising them quickly. Double Time prolongs your tactical sprint to ensure you catch up with fleeing enemies. Select Amped to switch betweens weapons quickly. Finally, you'll be familiar with Overkill, which lets you equip two primary weapons. In this instance, the AK-47 is the best ranged assault rifle for now.