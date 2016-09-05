Beautiful Desolation is a new adventure from the maker of Stasis

The Brotherhood, the developer of the creepy-as-hell sci-fi horror adventure Stasis, has begun work on a new post-apocalyptic adventure called Beautiful Desolation. The game will be “set in a distant future in an evocative African landscape,” the website at desolationgame.com teases, adding, “He is not from this place or time.”

Unfortunately, that's all it says, so there's really no way to get much of a handle on what Beautiful Desolation is all about. But while it will take place in a very different environment than the gloomy, ruined corridors of Stasis, it sounds like it will offer up a familiar sort of experience.

“Several years ago we had an idea for an adventure story set in a post-apocalyptic world. During our brain storming sessions, we kept circling back to a particular story,” the developers wrote on Steam. “It was pushed to the sidelines while the Stasis story blossomed. But now we want to do something different outside the Stasis universe, and still create an experience that fits into our niche of point-and-click, isomeric adventure games.”

The Beautiful Desolation site contains three lovely, pleasingly-weird screens, and there's also a brief teaser, although it's really just the same three images, strung together and animated. There's no indication of a release date, but there is a place where you can sign up to be notified when one is announced.

The Brotherhood is also still working on Cayne, a short, standalone Stasis prequel that's being made "from the ground up" to support higher resolutions and improved visual effects, that will be free for everyone. It's set to come out later this year.

