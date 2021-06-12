Be an adorable magic school student in Witchery Academy

Who's up for a bit of witchery? Everyone, I expect, especially if it's cute witchery. Witchery Academy is an upcoming life sim from indie developers Cubenary, one where your apprentice wizard and equally adorable cat spirit will attend wizard school to learn vital wizardy skills. Skills such as: Growing magic vegetables, casting spells, caring for and catching spell creatures, and brewing potions. We got to see more of it in action during the Wholesome Games Direct. Check out the trailer above.

To catch the rest of E3, check out our full E3 2021 schedule.

Of course, it's also a life sim, so there are things to own and decorate, as well as a cast of characters to meet. Becoming friends with other students and the people of the academy is a big part of the game. Naturally, you'll also fish, forage, and cook while exploring the world outside the academy.

Cubenary says there's a main story to this, as well, about researching and challenging a mysterious curse in the dark places of the otherwise-wholesome and cozy world.

You can find out more about Witchery Academy on its official website and on its Steam page.