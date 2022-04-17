Be a wizard, ponder your orb, create a world in this incremental clicker

Audio player loading…

You're a wizard in a vast void with nothing but your orb, a glowing blue power, to ponder. To dwell upon. Your job: Recreate the entire world.

By focusing mana into your orb, it grows stronger. Soon you're learning new concepts and elements to combine into spells, then twisting those spells with modifiers, then finding ways to cast layers of those spells into ever-deeper combinations to push the limits of what you can do. Not enough of a resource? Puzzle out a combination of

Incremental games are something like a clicker, but without the idle game component—you never have to walk away, just reoptimize your strategy to plow forward. Orb of Creation is precisely that. As far as I've seen, there's always a way to avoid farming or waiting by combining the right combo of spells and equipment.

You can try the game in-browser for free on itch.io, though it's not as updated as the paid version.

As always, I will close out an article about an idle or incremental game by apologizing for the scourge I have unleashed upon your free time. You can find Orb of Creation on itch.io and on Steam.