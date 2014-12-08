Popular

Battlefield Hardline single-player trailer is slightly frightening

Battlefield Hardline

In Battlefield Hardline's criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: The dudes with guns, and the dudes with guns and badges. These are their stories. DUN DUN.

Hardline's big hook is obviously the multiplayer angle, but EA has been giving the single-player side of the coin an unexpectedly big push. You can find out more about that aspect of the game in our November hands-on. Battlefield Hardline comes out on March 20, 2015, when it will hopefully feel more like a videogame than a chilling warning.

Andy Chalk

Andy Chalk
