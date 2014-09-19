Popular

Battlefield Hardline's Hotwire mode is like Need for Speed with rocket launchers

Battlefield Hardline

A new Battlefield Hardline trailer is out. At first, it looks a bit like Need for Speed—what with police cars in pursuit of some high-speed vehicle. Soon after, it looks less like Need for Speed—what with machine guns and shotguns and rocket launchers and death. I think the idea is to get a fast car from one place to another. I know the idea is for explosions to happen.

Is this the end-game for EA? In the same way Ubisoft's biggest games seem to be converging into a cut-and-paste template of open-world action, will EA eventually merge their various franchises into one big, destructive playground of machismo and explosions? Probably not. Although, there was that PGA Tour trailer .

Battlefield Hardline was originally due out this year, but was put back in the development oven in order to work on the feedback gathered from a rather lacklustre beta.

Here's Evan, with hands-on impressions (and video) from the game's E3 demo.

