Battlefield 4 promo flyer reveals return of Commander Mode, three playable factions

Snaps of Battlefield 4 pre-order flyers taken at a GameStop confirm it: "vehicle combat" is back. Yes! I knew it. Also back, apparently, is Commander Mode, a feature last included in Battlefield 2142 which gives select players an RTS-like tactical map and the power to order teammates around.

The flyer also advertises three playable factions: United States, Russia, and China. Will China be a reskin, or a unique faction with its own vehicles? Even more unlikely, could we see three-way battles? And could this speculation be based on a piece of paper literally anyone could have printed out and taped to a GameStop cash register? Yes, it could, but it looks like legitimate promo material. "All out war" is a previously confirmed feature, so that adds some weight to it, right?

The original video from YouTube user luger700 is below (thanks, VG24/7 , MP1ST , and acronyms everywhere). Stay skeptical until we have confirmation that these printouts speak truth.