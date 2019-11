The latest Battlefield 3 trailer shows part one of a single player mission called Operation Guillotine. It is dark, noisy and packed full of mortar fire and tracer rounds. It's the first big of night-time footage we've seen and the Frostbite 2 engine is looking staggering. Part two is set to arrive next Friday.

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.