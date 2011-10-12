Battlefield 3 trailer makes the world come crashing down around us

Wooosh! Bang! This new trailer for Battlefield 3 is all about blowing things up and showcasing the incredible possibilities for destruction in the Frostbite 2 engine. Rockets fly, helicopters crash and buildings come tumbling down in a giant tribute to the art of demolitions. Check out the ground at 0.43, is that some kind of earthquake? A clue to the single player story? Or have Battlefield 3's weapons just become so powerful that they can actually be mistaken for natural disasters?

Battlefield 3 sadly closed it's beta recently, the full game will be released on October 25.