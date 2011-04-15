Popular

Battlefield 3 trailer has tank battle and base jumping

By

Most of the new Battlefield 3 trailer is a mash-up of the best bits of the Fault Line series of videos that DICE have been releasing over the last few weeks. The final moments do show some new footage, though, including images of a city being bombed at night, a tank battle in a desert and a shot of a squad base jumping off a precipice. The campaign to unlock the full 12 minute trailer with developer commentary is still going. The new video will unlock once the Battlefield 3 Facebook page gets a million Facebook "likes."

Tom Senior

