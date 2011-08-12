Battlefield 3 retail copies will require Origin to play

Popular

Battlefield 3 retail copies will require players to install Origin to work, according to a Q&A session between fans and DICE community manager Daniel Martos on the BF3blog . Fans were asking whether Origin would be required to run the retail version of Battlefield 3. Martos tweeted "Yes those 'rumours' are true." Beyond retail, Battlefield 3 will be available to buy through all major digital stores except Steam , but it's not clear whether those versions will also require EA's new client to be installed.

