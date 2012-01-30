Battlefield 3 devs hiring "anti-cheat" admin

Last week we took a look at Battlefield 3's escalating problem with hackers and cheaters after one hacker group claimed to be able to use a Punkbuster exploit to get innocent players banned. EA told us that "we are actively looking into the specifics of this issue and we are confident that we will have a permanent solution in place shortly."

While we await that fix, it looks like DICE are already taking further steps to tackle hackers. Eurogamer have spotted a job ad looking for an "anti-cheat administrator" who will perform "an absolutely vital function to secure the online experience our games represent." Will this be enough to push back the aimbots?

Whoever takes the post will have to "monitor and keep up to date with the cheating community online," and do "analytical work with our player behavior data to keep our leaderboards and game play filled with fair play." The admin would also "work with account restrictions," which suggests they'll be able to deal out bans and suspensions to suspected cheaters.

Hopefully this'll help keep cheaters at bay. so the devs can concentrate on making new maps, or fixing the remaining connection errors and long load times that some players have been experiencing. Have you encountered cheaters in Battlefield 3?