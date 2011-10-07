Battlefield 3 beta fixes detailed. Full release to get optimised netcode and improved squads

DICE have posted on the Battlefield blog with a list of issues that the beta has thrown up which they say will be addressed in the full release of Battlefield 3.

First up, there will be "improved squad functionality in the retail game (including but not limited to): the ability to create squads prior to launching into a game, sticking with your squad when joining a game and continuing together through future games (If team balance on the server allows it), inviting friends to a squad and changing squads once in game." Hooray!

Sensibly, we'll also be able to access the settings menu from the deployment screen. That means no more finding a quiet spot to hide while tweaking graphics or control options. Issues with "terrain stability" and "falling into the map" on Operation Metro "has been fixed for the beta via a server side update" as well.

Addressing complaints about hit detection, DICE say that this is a server code issue that should be improved by the time Battlefield hits shelves later this month. They say that other bugs like one that stops people from running will also be fixed.

Are you playing the beta? How are you finding Caspian Border ?