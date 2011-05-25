Battlefield 3 and Mass Effect 3 to get live demos at E3 2011

Spike TV have detailed the games that will feature at the EA conference at this year's E3. VG247 scooped the details from a Spike press release , which promises an "explosive, never before seen demo of Battlefield 3" along with live demos of Mass Effect 3 and Fifa 12. The event will last an hour, and will also reveal more news on Star Wars: The Old Republic. We'll be there, too, covering every moment live, right here on PCGamer.com. Which of EA's games are you most excited about this year?