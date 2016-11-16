Popular

Battlefield 1's Battlefest kicks off today

In-game event returns with dedicated livestream.

Following its comprehensive fall patch yesterday, Battlefield 1 will launch its first Battlefest in-game event later today. 

First introduced to Battlefield 4 in 2014, Battlefest events promise new game modes, community missions and double XP weekends, among other time-restricted specials. EA and DICE are yet to reveal what this year's event will hold, however a dedicated livestream is set to run later today. 

You can tune into the two hour show via the official Battlefield Twitch channel which, as noted above, kicks off at 1pm PT/9pm GMT and everything in between. 

According to a different tweet issued from the Battlefield 1 official account last night, Hardcore servers are set to launch today at 4am PT/12 noon GMT. Good luck with those when the time comes.

