Battlefield 1: Giant's Shadow patch notes are out [Updated]

Update: The DLC won't be out until the 13th, but the patch notes have been posted on Pastebin. One of the biggest changes will be the addition of a Spectator Mode, which will give viewers access to first and third-person perspectives of the action, as well as a bird's-eye view and free-floating camera.

"Our goal was to improve Spectator from previous versions of Battlefield. We gathered feedback from the community and focused much of our efforts on improving the usability and flow moving from player-to-player and switching between the different view modes (Table Top, Player View, and Free Cam)," EA said. "Another key design emphasis for us was to make Spectator a viable tool for the community to create content which includes a moveable third-person camera, depth of field, and camera filters."

Original story:

As reported by Andy on Friday, Battlefield 1 is set to launch a new complimentary map to all of its players from tomorrow onwards. Those who preordered the WW1 shooter, and those in possession of its Premium Pass, will get their hands on the Grenade Crossbow-boasting map tomorrow, December 13; while everyone else will get to grips with the new arena come December 20. For those interested, EA is teasing the new map via a livestream later today.

Set during the Battle of the Selle's Hundred Day Offensive, here's how Giant's Shadow is described on the Battlefield 1 site: "British forces have broken through the Hindenburg line and are heading towards a strategic railway center. The outcome is uncertain. An armored train can still turn the tide."

I wouldn't bet against the elusive Grenade Crossbow putting a dent in proceedings either. Here's another look at Friday's trailer: