Battle Sisters come to action-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr this month

Audio player loading…

Neocore's 2018 action-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr launched with options for your Imperial inquisitor to have a background as an assassin, psyker, or crusader—its equivalent of choosing your class. A year later, the Prophecy expandalone added a tech-adept as a fourth option. Neocore has continued updating what it would clearly like to be a live-service game with seasonal content, and has announced the Sororitas Class DLC (opens in new tab) will add a playable Sister of Battle to the roster this month.

The Battle Sister inquisitor has special abilities called Acts of Faith and can power-up into an Embodied Saint, getting access to Saintly Deeds and more powerful special attacks. She'll have a resource called Fath to spend on those abilities, and when it runs out her time as an Embodied Saint will end.

The DLC also adds new weapons, including flamers, blessed blades, power mauls, and power halberds, as well as more perks, passive skills and enchants.

Warhammer 40,000's resident nuns with guns have done well for themselves lately. Though they did get to co-star in the final Dawn of War expansion back in 2008, after that the Adepta Sororitas were absent from 40K videogames until last year when they got their own VR game called Battle Sister and showed up as allied units in turn-based tactics game Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (an upcoming DLC will make them a full faction). Owlcat's in-development CRPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader features a Sister of Battle as one of its party members too.

The Sororitas Class DLC for Inquisitor – Martyr is due out on November 28, just two days before Fatshark's co-op shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Er, good luck with that.