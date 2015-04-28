Batman: Arkham Knight gets season pass and 'premium' edition

In not-too-surprising news, it's just been announced that Batman: Arkham Knight is to receive a season pass, along with a 'Premium Edition' that will bundle game and season pass together. The pass is yours for £32.99, while the Premium Edition will set you back £67.98—I'm enjoying how specific that number is.

What's in the pass? Well, we don't know specifics yet, but Warner Bros say that it will "deliver regular new content for six months post-launch including new story missions, additional super-villains invading Gotham City, legendary Batmobile skins, advanced challenge maps, alternative character skins, and new drivable race tracks".

In related news, this latest Batman features something called 'DualPlay', which will let you "seamlessly switch between The Dark Knight and his allies including Robin, Nightwing, and Catwoman in FreeFlow Combat." That was shown off a bit in yesterday's trailer, which you can find at the previous link.

Batman: Arkham Knight is out June 23rd.