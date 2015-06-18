The Batman: Arkham Knight 'Batmobile' special edition has been cancelled

If you forked out for the Batmobile Collector's Edition of Batman Arkham Knight, then here's bad news: it doesn't exist anymore. Due to "unforeseen circumstances that greatly compromised the quality of this extremely limited run of product", Rocksteady has cancelled the edition.

"We are deeply apologetic for this unfortunate outcome," the studio wrote on its forums. "If you did pre-order the Batmobile Collector's Edition, please go to the retail location where you pre-ordered the product and you will receive a full refund of your deposit or it can be rolled over to another Batman: Arkham Knight edition or another product of your choice."

As the name suggests, the Batmobile Edition came bundled with a transformable Batmobile, in addition to an art book, steel book case and DC comic. As a result of the stuff up, all purchases of Arkham Knight will get a 52 skin pack featuring Batman and Robin, among others.

Arkham Knight releases next week, June 23. All the previously announced retailer specific pre-order bonuses will be available to everyone eventually, it turns out.