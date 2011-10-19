Batman: Arkham City trailer shows PC PhysX features and sexy tessellation

Batman: Arkham City is arriving a month late on PC . Which is annoying . BUT, the PC version will come with a few extra bonuses. Those running NVidia GTX cards will be able to take advantage of the extra PhysX effects present throughout Arkham City. See the first video above, spotted via RPS , and check out the Nvidia site for more.

So those enough with GTX cards can expect glowing, bouncy sparks, swirling wreaths of paper, shards of ice and low Gotham fog. DirectX 11 cards will also be able to take advantage of "tessellation," a technique that shatters polygons into smaller components that can be raised and lowered according to the whim of the graphics artist, creating more detailed 3D models. The first screenshot of Batman: Arkham City's tessellated environments has been released. And... er, yes. Those leaves certainly look more detailed. Just look at that... foliage. Oh my.