Batman: Arkham City release date set for October in UK

If you live in the UK, you'll want to mark Friday October 21 on your calendar, preferably with a giant bat symbol, because that's the day Batman: Arkham City hits store shelves. Rocksteady have been teasing us for months already with their trailers and brilliant screenshots , now we're going to have to wait until the other side of summer to pound the streets of Gotham. That's seven whole months away! It's fine for Batman, bats can hibernate, what are the rest of us supposed to do?

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
