Bandai Namco's 'Prepare to Dine' project is an action RPG called Code Vein [updated]

Update: Last week, Bandai Namco surprised us with an animated trailer, said to be tied to a new project that boasted the tagline 'Prepare to Dine'. There was no mention of specifics in relation to its name, price or platforms, however the video did suggest a worldwide reveal on April 20 was on the cards. It now seems the elusive game will be called Code Vein and will be a new "dungeon exploration-type, hard action RPG" that's due next year and is being worked on by the team behind God Eater.

That's according to the most recent issue of Weekly Famitsu (via Gematsu), who also explains the game will be set in the near future and will see players assuming the role of Revenants—vampire-likes creatures that possess supernatural powers (hence the Prepare to Dine axiom).

In something which appears to sort-of echo Bloodborne, Revenants apparently rely on blood to survive and will transform into monster creatures named 'Lost', should they fail to keep their blood consumption at peak levels. Again according to Famitsu, a 'Buddy' system gives players the option of taking on the world in two-player co-op, and the weapons in this universe are close-range such as swords, hammers and spears.

According to Gematsu, the following are considered "key items":

Blood Veil —The Blood Veil is a Revenant-original piece of equipment that sucks up the blood of Losts. It’s usually shaped like clothing and functions as armor. A dedicated mechanism appears at the time of blood sucking, and the user’s mask sees an ominous change.

—The Blood Veil is a Revenant-original piece of equipment that sucks up the blood of Losts. It’s usually shaped like clothing and functions as armor. A dedicated mechanism appears at the time of blood sucking, and the user’s mask sees an ominous change. Special Ability: "Tempered Blood"—An action that can be triggered after a successful blood sucking attack via the Blood Vale [sic], and that depends on the blood obtained from the Lost. There are a number of variations, such as strengthening yourself, weakening enemies, and direct attacks.



Again, a worldwide reveal is expected on April 20 and a full trailer is expected at some point next month.

Original Story:

Bandai Namco has dropped a teaser trailer for an unnamed "new project" which flaunts the tagline: 'Prepare to Dine'.

As I'm sure most of you are aware, the Bandai Namco-published Dark Souls series' axiom is Prepare to Die, and the following animated short does echo the gothic architecture and towering adversaries of Hidetaka Miyazaki's twisted games. That said, Miyazaki has said the Souls series is finished for now and there is no mention of developer From Software here. It's most likely the use of this slogan is purposefully tongue-in-cheek, however what could it mean?

"Enjoy this original animation inspired by a new title in development by Bandai Namco Entertainment," reads a statement on the Bandai Namco website, "due to be announced on April 20th, 2017.

There's no mention of platforms either—for whatever this mystery project may be—however here's the ultra-stylish animated teaser nevertheless:

So what do you reckon? Speculate away in the comments below.