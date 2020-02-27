Baldur's Gate 3 leaked screenshots show off turn-based combat and close-up dialogue

Baldur's Gate 3 screenshots have been leaked before the game's official gameplay trailer set to air later today. The screenshots show a turn-based combat system and close-ups of characters during multiple-choice conversations.

The images, shared on ResetEra and Imgur , are visually impressive and the series' new updated look is reminiscent of Larian Studio's other highly successful RPG series, Divinity: Original Sin 2. The first detailed announcement about the Baldur's Gate is happening today at PAX East in the form of a gameplay reveal trailer. The event takes place at 12 pm ET / 3 pm ET / 8 pm UK so it won't be a long wait until more information is released about Larian Studio's newest strategy RPG.

The first Baldur's Gate released back in 1998 with Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn releasing in 2000. There have been multiple expansions and the release of an enhanced edition since then, but this third game will be following a new story set in the era of Forgotten Realms.

Baldur's Gate 3 currently has no official release date, but it's been confirmed that it's coming to Early Access this year along with the release of several other D&D-based games.

Check out some of the screenshots below.

