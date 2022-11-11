Baldur's Gate 3 is getting 'new features' and a release date announcement in December

Audio player loading…

Since Baldur's Gate 3 (opens in new tab) launched in early access back in 2020, Act 1—the only one available until the full launch—has been fattened up with giant badgers (opens in new tab), musical instruments and D&D's objectively best race (opens in new tab), but at this point you probably just want to know when the heck it's coming out. Good news: more information on the 2023 release date will be coming in December.

Patch 9 will add new features before the end of the year, and in the accompanying Panel From Hell Larian will "go into detail about some of the most discussed topics in the community". That includes the release date, so hopefully we'll have a better idea of when in that 12 month period we can expect to embark on a complete adventure through the Forgotten Realms.

This week's dev blog update (opens in new tab) noted that Acts 2 and 3 are being "actively playtested" at the moment, and there's also plenty more in the works for Act 1. After completing the first act ages ago, I've only dipped back in to quickly muck around with new classes, but if you've already played through it countless times you should still encounter enough new things at launch so that playing through it again won't feel like a repeat.

"Our goal," says Larian, "is for even the players who have repeated Act 1 over and over again for hundreds of hours to feel like there’s a whole new experience in store for them at launch."

In the meantime, we'll have to entertain ourselves by speculating about what's coming in the next patch. There are still races and classes waiting in the wings, and I'm very keen to get into trouble as a rowdy half-orc. What Christmas present are you hoping the patch will bring you?