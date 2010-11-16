Popular

Baldurs Gate 2 now available on Good Old Games

By

RPG classic Baldur's Gate 2 is now available through Good Old Games. it comes bundled in with the Throne of Baal expansion pack and a collection of other goodies, including the soundtrack, manual, maps and artwork from the game, all for $9.99. Not bad for one of the greatest RPGs of all time. The game can be purchased now from GOG . Baldur's Gate 2 is just the latest in a slew of great old Bioware games to make it onto Good Old Games. The original Baldur's Gate, Neverwinter Nights , the Icewind Dale series and Planescape Torment are also on the service. That's hundreds and hundreds of hours of old school RPG action preserved in one place.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments