Automate the collapse of reality in clicker Antimatter Dimensions, now on Steam

Look I'm just going to say that if you're a processes-focused tech geek with attention deficit disorder and have things to do just turn around and get out because incremental-idler-clicker Antimatter Dimensions will probably eat a lot of your brainspace for days to come and you have work or a family or some holidays.

Anyway, now that all the people who can't afford to no-life a brain devouring clicker are gone: clicker Antimatter Dimensions has come to Steam, complete with achievements, bringing its blend of strange humor, metaphysics, and scripting-based automation deeper into your possible orbit if you like overlays and cheevos rather than browser games.

At its core this is a game about collecting antimatter until you have infinte antimatter, then collapsing the universe to gain an infinity. Infinity is, in the way of these things, a currency that can be used to gain upgrades. Then it balloons wildly outward from there: Every time I thought a specific prestige mechanic of some kind would be the endgame, it became a new game in and of itself.

Part of the core gameplay is familiar for those who've looked into the deep abyss of idle games: Automation. Antimatter Dimensions has a custom scripting language that you can use to automate some of its gameplay, which lets you unlock new gameplay that can then—surprise, surprise—be automated.

Antimatter Dimensions first released in 2016, then was updated for a few years as a web-based game. The team has taken time off for a few years to work on a larger update released alongside this Steam version called the Reality Update.

It's a particularly absorbing game for a particular kind of person. I suspect by now you know if you're interested, but what I can say is this: It has a particular sense of humor. "If your glyphs start speaking to you," say the developers, "please see a doctor."

You can find Antimatter Dimensions on its github (opens in new tab) and on Steam (opens in new tab).