Auto Chess gets a $1 Custom Pass for cosmetics and extra win bonuses

The developers of Auto Chess, the brilliant deck-based custom game for Dota 2, have released a $1 Custom Pass that nets you a few cosmetics and extra win bonuses.

If you buy the pass, which lasts 30 days, you'll get a golden border for your avatar, golden paint for your chat messages and a gold effect on your damage projectiles. You'll also get a Baby Roshan courier as your chess player, as well as the right to vote on new chess pieces or pieces that need rebalancing.

Lastly, grabbing the pass unlocks a daily first win bonus: with the pass active you'll receive five bonus candy for your first top three finish every day, and another five for your first outright win.

The Drodo Studio team said buying the pass "supports the game and allows us to build content better, faster, more consistently".

Last week, Valve announced it was working on its own version of Dota Auto Chess, and promised more information "soon".