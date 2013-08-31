Zeboyd's Cosmic Star Heroine hitting PC next year, but you can view its opening video now

Zeboyd Games - developers of Breath of Death VII, Cthulhu Saves the World, and Penny Arcade Episodes 3 and 4 - have a new game in the works. It's called Cosmic Star Heroine and, hooray, it's another old-fashioned JRPG-style RPG. This one, however, is more inspired by the likes of Phantasy Star and Suikoden than by Final Fantasies of old. It's Zeboyd's most ambitious game yet, and naturally that means it has its own attract mode-style opening video. Catch it after the break.

PAX is a thing that is going on now, and that's where details of Zeboyd's latest were elaborated on. Over on the Playstation blog (for Cosmic Star Heroine is coming to PS4 and Vita as well as PC), Robert Boyd shared the following summary:

"Cosmic Star Heroine is our latest attempt to recapture the feel of some of the classic RPGs of the 90s, while putting our own unique spin on the whole experience. Inspired by games like Chrono Trigger (visual style, on-map battles, combo techniques), the Phantasy Star series (overall feel of the worlds and characters), and the Suikoden series (political intrigue, expandable player headquarters), we can't wait to share Cosmic Star Heroine with you!"

Huzzah! It seems like we won't have too long to wait either, as Zeboyd are set to launch a Kickstarter for the game at some point in the next few weeks. They'll have screenshots and gameplay footage to share then - if successful, the game will launch in 2014.

Oh and if you're wondering who the titular Cosmic Star Heroine is, well, they have you covered there too. Alyssa L'Salle is "one of the galactic government's top agents, and has saved the galaxy more than once! But when she accidentally uncovers a dark conspiracy, her own government outs her as a legendary spy and the people's champion! Sure, now she has hordes of adoring fans, but every villainous organization she's ever crossed in her career knows who she is and is out for her blood! Can she save the day once more while she faces her greatest challenge… everyone!?"

I dunno. Maybe? Look, Zeboyd, I'm not the best person to ask.

Thanks, IndieGames .