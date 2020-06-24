Ys IX: Monstrum Nox comes to PC next year

The ninth Ys game comes to Steam next year in the form of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. Like its predecessor Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, it has a rather obnoxious name, but the new instalment otherwise looks like a refreshing departure.

Adol is still the protagonist, but this time he's adventuring in the city of Balduq, which the Steam page describes as "massive." To cut a long story short: Adol and his sidekick Dogi arrive in the city, Adol gets imprisoned (which is bad), then gets turned into a 'Monstrum' (which is good) thus granting him the power to fight off some unspecified threat from the Grimwald Nox dimension.

It's definitely a JRPG. Lacrimosa of Dana was a serviceable and cheerful action RPG, and it looks like the combat in this follow-up is much improved, with a wealth of new movement options.

The game releases some time in 2021 - check out the trailer below: