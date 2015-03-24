YouTube will relaunch its livestreaming service to focus on games, says report

Following its failed attempt to acquire Twitch last year, YouTube is reportedly renewing its efforts in the livestreaming space. According to anonymous sources speaking to The Daily Dot, YouTube is in the process of sourcing and acquiring talent in its efforts to relaunch YouTube Live, the company's existing livestreaming service.

Noting that YouTube has already recruited around 50 engineers with experience in the space, one source said Google (which owns YouTube) is doubling down on its livestreaming efforts. "[That] is a pretty big statement of intent," the source reportedly said. "The time is right as well, with Twitch moving into other areas such as music and so on. Google doesn't want to be too far behind in the arms race.”

Meanwhile, The Daily Dot's source says that "gaming and esports" will be the main motivator behind the relaunch of YouTube Live. "There’ll be huge opportunities for established streamers and organizations soon and I would say that the record numbers of esports viewers are only going to grow when Google start promoting and partnering with these events.”

Google backed off from its Twitch acquisition last year amid reported antitrust concerns. Now Amazon owns the streaming behemoth, having spent more than $1 billion on the site. Little wonder then, that Google has advanced plans to strike a counterattack.