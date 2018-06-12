You can play Cyberpunk 2077 as a woman or a man

We learned a lot of things during our demo session with CD Projekt's long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 today, including that you'll be able to play the game as either a woman or a man, each with full voice-acted dialogue. The game will feature a full-on character creation system that will enable gender selection as well as your history and the path you've followed through your cyber-life, all of which will have an impact on how you're perceived, and how the game will unfold.

Hair styles, tattoos, body type, makeup, and clothing will also be customizable, and of course there will be stats to play with as well: Strength, constitution, intelligence, reflexes, tech, and "cool," which as I understand it is kind of a mix of how rad you are (a vital component of any true cyberpunk experience) and your ability to not pee on yourself when people are shooting at you.

It's quite a change from The Witcher games, which were built around one very specific, pre-made character, and I'm really looking forward to seeing how CD Projekt handles this approach to in-game identity. We'll have a full preview up for your shortly.