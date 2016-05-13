You can play Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 for free right now

It's going to be a good weekend for people who like playing shooting games for free, because in addition to Arma 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is free-to-play on Steam right now.

The free period has already started, and will run until Sunday at 1pm Pacific Time (that's around 6am AEST in Australia). If you want to keep playing, the game has a temporary 40% discount, or 25% off the Digital Deluxe version.

Black Ops 3 is a decent instalment in the longrunning series, according to our reviewer Ian Birnbaum. "There’s a lot to do and see in the multiplayer modes, even if I do find them exhausting and repetitive," he wrote. "Appreciating Blops 3 is like enjoying a great B-movie."

Meanwhile, if you're feeling a bit burnt out on the series following last week's Infinite Warfare reveal, Tyler has some words about why it should stick around.