You can finally get this elusive The Stanley Parable achievement

The Stanley Parable was released on October 17, 2013. Today is October 17, 2018. And in case you'd forgotten, designer and writer Davey Wreden took a moment to remind us all why that's important.

I have the news you've all been waiting for.Today is the first day that it is possible to legitimately get the Go Outside achievement in The Stanley Parable. pic.twitter.com/3ZxYbJdGhKOctober 17, 2018

Some players have apparently claimed Go Outside already by horsing around with their PC's clock (you know who you are), but now you can do it for real. And that makes all the difference, doesn't it?

Believe it or not, Go Outside is not The Stanley Parable's oddest or most difficult achievement. There's one for clicking on door 430 five times, called "Click on door 430 five times," and another called 8888888888888888, which is achieved for "888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888888," whatever that is.

Unachievable, which is apparently impossible to get, has nonetheless been gotten by 4.4 percent of Stanley Parable players (it is actually possible, just a monumental hassle), and the rarest achievement on the list—claimed by 1.6 percent of players—is Commitment, which requires playing the game "for the entire duration of a Tuesday."

So far, 7.4 percent of players have claimed the Go Outside achievement. For myself, I still have quite a wait: I thought I might be close, but according to Steam I fired up The Stanley Parable in May. See you in 2023, I guess.