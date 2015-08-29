Popular

YIIK claims to have "one of the most unique endings" ever

By

Yiik

YIIK (which is pronounced 'Y2K' and not 'Yiik' like I've been saying all week) is a surreal JRPG-style game that takes place in the late 90s. Its setting is immediately appealing to me: somewhere modern, mundane, and familiar, made magical with JRPG battles and puzzles. Whereas browsing forums in 1999 only lead me to browse more forums, YIIK's mystery—which I realized after the interview is clearly inspired by the death of Elisa Lam—seems to take its protagonist to much weirder places.

Above, I caught up with Andrew Allanson, one of YIIK's creators, who claims the ending will be "one of the most unique" we'll ever see in a game—but is reluctant to spoil anything. YIIK will be out this winter.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments