Xur location and items: Where is the snake-faced bastard this week?

We're back to normal service from everyone's least favourite alien rag and bone man this week, which is to say he does not have a stellar selection of exotic gear for sale. So brace yourselves for disappointment and let's take a look. You'll find him on the top deck of the Barge in the Watcher's Grave area of Nessus. It's an ornate hovering space shuttle so you really can't miss it.

Xur sells a specific armor piece for each class, at 23 Legendary Shards, and an exotic weapon for 29 Legendary shards. He's available for trade from 9:00 am PST / 1:00 pm EST / 4:00 pm GMT, and leaves when the game resets on Tuesday. Here's this week's stock.

Arbalest (linear fusion rifle) — probably buy

Initially offered as the main reward for the Revelry event, the Arbalest is unique for a couple of reasons. First, it's the only linear fusion rifle in the kinetic slot. It does massive damage to all elemental shields, and bonus kinetic damage once a shield has been popped, enabling powerful follow up shots. Second, it uses special (ie green) ammo, which makes for more up-time versus linear fusion rifles in the power slot. Finally, it makes a pleasing mechanical ka-thunk sound when fired, in keeping with the lore of being a reclaimed prototype weapon from the Dark Age. Though not a top tier choice, Arbalest can be situationally strong, and thrives in encounters with many shielded enemies, such as Nightfall strikes or the Zero Hour mission which rewards Outbreak Perfected.

Crown of Tempests (Warlock helmet) — definitely buy

Aside from looking absolutely sensational, Crown of Tempests is one of the best exotics for arc Warlocks. Kills using your arc abilities speed up the recharge of those same abilities, and also extend the duration of your Stormtrance super, making for a lightning-wreathed virtuous circle of ability spam. It's particularly potent on the top tree subclass, thanks to the chaining power of arc grenades, but Crown's all-round utility means it's still good on middle tree Chaos Reach, even without the Stormtrance extension. The presence of two perks than benefiting machine guns also make it perfect to pair with Thunderlord for maximum Thor cosplay.

Perk 1: Bow Targeting / Light Reactor / Machine Gun Targeting

Perk 2: Fusion Rifle Reserves / Machine Gun Reserves

Ashen Wake (Titan gauntlets) — It's a no from me

There's always that one guy who insists an unloved exotic is god tier in his hands, but honestly Ashen Wake has to be one of the most underwhelming armour pieces in the game. The perk makes your fusion nades explode on impact (rather than sticking first), and also improves throw speed. And that's it! In a world where solar Titans can call on stuff like Hallowfire Heart, Peregrine Greaves and Heart of Inmost Light, this niche perk is never going to be good enough. Hell, if you really love fusion grenades just run Armamentarium and get two of them. You're welcome!

Perk 1: Linear Fusion Rifle Loader / Submachine Gun Loader / Momentum Transfer

Perk 2: Special Ammo Finder / Heavy Ammo Finder

Shinobu's Vow (Hunter gauntlets) — Maybe buy

Hunters also get gloves this week, and these are slighty more viable, especially in PvP. Shinobu's Vow provide double skip grenades which are also enhanced (they track further and travel faster). In PvE I've never felt they do enough damage, though can be fun when the Grenadier modifier is on or you have a quest step that requires getting nade kills. In PvP they're good for harassing a target that you then look to clean up with your primary weapon. Some players swear by these, so if you don't have a set they're worth picking up.

Perk 1: Submachine Gun Loader / Fastball / Momentum Transfer

Perk 2: Grenade Launcher Scavenger / Special Ammo Finder