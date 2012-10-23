XCOM: Enemy Unknown Slingshot DLC heads to China, adds new squad character

Yesterday we let our speculation over XCOM's inevitable DLC run as rampantly as a panicked Sectoid, but 2K and Firaxis have their own vision for XCOM's post-release content. Today they announce the impending deployment of Slingshot, a tri-Council-mission campaign set in a besieged China featuring a new playable squad character, enhanced customization options, and a couple research shortcuts.

While in China, the XCOM organization encounters a lone Triad VIP sporting a unique look and voice for escort in the first mission, after which he dons the bulky armor and rock-and-roll cannons of a Heavy and joins your squad with increased stats. GameSpy 's report carries further details on Slingshot's aesthetic—for one, China looks appropriately Asian-themed instead of Urban Ruins Template 12-A. The remaining two missions involve a UFO boarding action in the skies above Asia.

Completing all three of Slingshot's missions unlocks a research shortcut to the almighty Blaster Launcher and Fusion Lance weapons, both normally end-game technologies with significant R&D time for acquisition. Alternative appearances for Titan, Ghost, Archangel, and Psi armors, as well as more hairstyles and helmets round out Slingshot's increased customization options for your soldiers. At the same time, Slingshot misses its 20 percent opportunity for brand new aliens, equipment, and abilities—content many commanders clamored for since XCOM's launch but somehow missing from Firaxis' first DLC offering.

Slingshot lacks a release date yet beyond a cryptic "soon" from Firaxis. In the meantime, the rest of humanity still needs saving . Get to it, commander!