WoW's 2018 charity pet is the adorable Whomper, proceeds go to code.org

At Blizzcon today, Blizzard announced Whomper, this year's World of Warcraft charity pet. The proceeds from Whomper, who costs $10 on the Blizzard store and looks very sad that you haven't adopted him yet, will go to Code.org. Blizzard's executive producer of WoW, John Hight, called Code "a non-profit dedicated to expanding computer science education in schools, and increasing participation by women and minorities."

Whomper is available through the end of 2018. Here's his description on the store, clearly designed to tug on those heartstrings.

"Big feet. Bigger heart. Meet Whomper, the wandering young yeti from the snowy passes of Drustvar, ready to melt the coldest of hearts. He stands atop two enormous feet, prepared to rock along and join you on your adventures throughout Azeroth (and beyond)."

For the past several years, WoW charity pets have donated funds to disaster relief efforts and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.