World of Warcraft's anniversary event turns everyone into a corgi

World of Warcraft’s 14th anniversary event is almost over, which means it’s your last chance to get the most powerful artefact in all of Azeroth: goggles that turn everyone into corgis. The MMO has had a few facelifts over the years, but this is even better than the time when Blizzard let orcs have good posture.

The event ends on Friday at 10am server time, so you’ll need to grab the goggles and anything else you want from the anniversary celebrations before then. The good news is that you won’t have any trouble getting your hands on them. I took them for a spin around Stormwind and made some new friends.

If you pop into World of Warcraft now, you’ll have some mail from Blizzard containing 200 badges, a celebration package that increases experience and reputation gains for one hour and a letter that will kick off a new quest. Take the 200 badges and go to Historian Llore in Stormwind or Historian Ju’pa in Orgrimmar and buy yourself some magical eyewear.

There’s some other stuff going on, like the return of some classic bosses, all of them dropping loot and 50 badges that can be spent on more things by returning them to Llore and Ju’pa, including a corgi pet, in case you don’t already have one. Obviously none of that really compares to the big ticket item.