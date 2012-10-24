World of Warcraft WOWkemon add-on turns pet battles into Pokémon punch-outs

Tossing spheres at vocabulary-strapped monsters sounds like madness, but Blizzard certainly must enjoy Pokémon's idea, with its pet battles minigame stepping through the Mists of Pandaria in World of Warcraft. If you don't already have a certain song stuck in your head, then the player-crafted WOWkemon add-on dispenses with all subtlety and turns your critter conflicts into full-blown Pokémon rumbles.

When entering a battle after installing, WOWkemon launches a short tutorial by Professor Birch describing the Pokémon-ified battle screens and ability menus. Sounds, screen effects, and even the font closely resemble the style of the handheld game family. Sadly, it lacks the occasional bout of terrible translation for true authenticity.

Ready to be the very best (like no one ever was)? Head over to WOW Interface to download the add-on.