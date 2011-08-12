Popular

World of Warcraft patch 4.3 teased with Void Storage and Transmogrifier NPCs

World of Warcraft - void storage and transmogrifier

A new screenshot posted on the World of Warcraft Facebook page, spotted by MMO Champion , shows two brand new NPC characters, a Void Storage merchant and a Transmogrifier. They'll likely be part of the upcoming 4.3 patch, but what do they do?

Well, the Void Storage merchant could perhaps offer "storage" for your inventory in some sort of "void," maybe offering a more efficient way of managing vast amounts of loot. The Transmogrifier is trickier, but suggests an ability to change the appearance or properties of an item. But why would you want to do that? We'll find out more from Blizzard's showing at Gamescom next week. Let us know your best theories about the new NPCs in the comments below.

