World of Warcraft level 90 boost now available for $60

Blizzard announced you can now purchase a level 90 character boost in World of Warcraft for $60, confirming the price that leaked out last month . It's the same boost you'll get with a purchase of the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Warlords of Draenor , which Blizzard will sell for $50 (Standard Edition) or $70 (Digital Deluxe Edition).

You'll find the boost in the services tab in the game's shop menu. After you buy it, head to the character select menu, choose the character you want to apply it to, and click the Character Boost Token. You'll then be prompted to choose talent specializations. Characters level 60 and higher will also receive a level skill boost to their primary professions and level-appropriate gear.

World of Warcraft lead encounter designer Ion Hazzikostas said that the price isn't trying to maximize profits, but rather trying not to devalue leveling . "If our goal here was to sell as many boosts as possible, we could halve the price or more than that—make it $10 or something,” he said. “And then hardly anyone would ever level a character again.”

Blizzard expects to release Warlords of Draenor on or before December 20, 2014. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with a mount, pet, Starcraft II portraits, and Diablo III Pennants.

To find out more about what's coming in World of Warcraft's fifth expansion, be sure to read our previous coverage and hands-on with the game.