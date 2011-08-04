World of Warcraft charity pet sales contribute $1.9m to tsunami relief efforts

World of Warcraft players around the world have contributed over $1.9 million to help the Japanese earthquake and tsunami relief efforts. Massively report that all this money was raised by players purchasing the Cenarion Hatchling from the World of Warcraft pet store.

The pets were introduced into the game back in May. In the period stretching from the pets' launch to the 31st, July Blizzard gave 100% of the proceeds made from players purchasing the pets to the Japanese charity, meaning WoW players managed to raise $2 million in just three months.

The Cenarion birds sold for $10 each, which means over 190,000 players must have contributed to the total. This this isn't the first time Blizzard have sold in-game pets to help charity. Just last November we reported that players had raised $800,000 from the sales of Moonkin Hatchlings, with half of proceeds going towards the Make-A-Wish foundation. WoW players should give themselves and their Cenarion Hatchlings a hearty pat on the back.